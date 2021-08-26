Vietnamese futsal team heads to Spain

At the tournament which is scheduled to take place on August 28-31, Vietnam will play Japan, Guatemala and the hosts.
Before leaving for the Lithuania World Cup from September 12 to October 3, they are expected to have a match with Spain’s Cordoba club on September 3.
The team is also expected to have a friendly match with the Moroccan national team on September 6 in Lithuania.
At the end of the last training session on August 24, Coach Pham Minh Giang finalised a list of 17 players to leave for Spain for a further training.
On the same day, the President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Le Khanh Hai met the team, offering encouragement and assigning tasks to them.
Vietnam are in a same group as Brazil, Panama and the Czech Republic, with their matches on September 13, 16 and 19, respectively.
According to the organizers, VAR will be used at this year’s World Cup.
Source: VNA
