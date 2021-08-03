Vietnamese frigates active in COVID-19 prevention and control

Under the command of Deputy Chief of Naval Region 4 Senior Captain Trinh Xuan Tung, the crew-members have set up quarantine areas on the warships, developed COVID-19 prevention and control plans, taken care of troops' health, and continued their training with strong determination of achieving the highest possible results at the upcoming Army Games 2021.

On July 25, the warships joined a fleet review in the city in celebration of the 325th founding anniversary of the Russian Federation Navy.

The People's Army Newspaper would like to introduce a number of photos of the warships' pandemic prevention and control activities.

Translated by Mai Huong