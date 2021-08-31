Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand supports expatriates to overcome Covid-19

Vietnamese Embassy has set up a permanent working group to direct the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic among the Vietnamese expats in Thailand.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand held an online seminar on August 30 titled "Connecting the Vietnamese community together amid the Covid-19 pandemic" to encourage Vietnamese expatriates in the neighboring kingdom to help each other.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh reiterated the Vietnamese Party, State leaders, and the embassy's attention to the health and life of the Vietnamese community in the country in the spirit of leaving no one behind and overcoming the pandemic together.

The representatives from the embassy informed on plans to help the Vietnamese community in Thailand access vaccines at the earliest, repatriation flights, citizen protection work as well as Thailand's regulations regarding entry-exit.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh speaks during the webinar. Photo: VNA

On behalf of the Vietnamese community in Thailand, President of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand Trinh Cao Son thanked the embassy for sending US$8,000 from the Covid-19 prevention and control fund to the Vietnamese community in the country.

Representatives of the Vietnamese associations in Thai provinces shared information about their activities and offered ideas to bring the Vietnamese people in the country together to help those hit by the pandemic.

First Secretary of the embassy in charge of citizen protection Le Trung Kien said that the embassy has set up a permanent working group to direct the fight against the pandemic among the Vietnamese expats in Thailand and offer timely and effective citizen protection.

Since early 2021, the embassy has partnered with domestic and host country authorities to send about 700 Vietnamese citizens home on chartered and repatriation flights. Last year, it also helped repatriate about 1,500 Vietnamese people to their homeland.

Besides, the embassy offered medicines, food, and necessities to disadvantaged Vietnamese people infected with the virus or stranded in Thailand due to the pandemic. It has been actively looking for other sources to support Vietnamese citizens to get vaccinated, with about 100 free injections being applied so far.

As of late August, Thailand recorded nearly 1,200,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide, including 11,399 deaths.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health announced 14,219 new Covid-19 cases in 41 localities on August 30, taking the domestic tally to 445,292 since the new coronavirus wave hit Vietnam in late April.