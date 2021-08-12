Vietnamese delegation to Army Games 2021 pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

The delegation was led by Major General Pham Van Thai, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff.
In a solemn atmosphere, participating members observed one minute’s silence in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh who laid the foundation for the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia. They also expressed their gratitude and respect for the late President, a great friend of the Russian people.
Standing in front of President Ho Chi Minh Statue, all members of the Vietnamese delegation promised to promote solidarity and creativity, strictly observe regulations, and overcome all challenges to fulfill assigned missions. They also showed their determination to achieve best results at the upcoming event, contributing to enriching the tradition of heroic Vietnam People's Army and popularizing the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends.
After the floral offering ceremony, members joining the "Army of Culture" event sang a song in praise of President Ho Chi Minh and played the T'rung (a traditional bamboo xylophone used by the Vietnamese people in the Central Highlands) and the bamboo flute.
Reported by the People's Army Newspaper 's reporters (from Moscow, Russia)
Translated by Tran Hoai
