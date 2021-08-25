Vietnamese, Cuban Presidents discuss measures to further promote bilateral ties

The two leaders reaffirmed the unshakable solidarity and the spirit of mutual assistance in any circumstances between Vietnam and Cuba, while agreeing to strengthen cooperation and exchange of experience in the process of building socialism in each country.

President Phuc showed his delight at the strong growth of the Vietnam – Cuba ties despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the two sides have maintained regular political dialogues at the highest level, including important phone calls between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Miguel Díaz-Canel on May 5 and July 27.

He proposed leaders of the two countries continue to direct ministries and sectors to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and implement measures to reinforce and develop their cooperation in all fields, including effectively deploying collaboration mechanisms and food production programs in Cuba, and maintaining the growth trend of bilateral trade and investment ties.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of Cuba's experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the results of discussions between the two sides in supplying Cuba's Abdala vaccine and transferring vaccine production technology to Vietnam. The effective cooperation in this aspect will vividly demonstrate the special solidarity between the two countries in the current situation, he stressed.

For his part, President Díaz-Canel thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for providing rice to help Cuba overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He affirmed that the Party and Government of Cuba will give drastic directions to relevant ministries and sectors to continue implementing measures to further consolidate and develop the fraternal solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Underlining Cuba's great attention to vaccine cooperation with Vietnam, the Cuban leader affirmed that from now to the end of this year, Cuba will supply a large volume of Abdala COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and Cuba is also willing to send experts to transfer vaccine production technology to Vietnam.

The two leaders concurred to continue maintaining close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums.

President Phuc reiterated Vietnam's consistent stance on strongly supporting the United Nations General Assembly’s resolutions on demanding an end to the blockade and embargo against Cuba.

