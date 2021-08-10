Vietnamese businesses to e-meet South Korean companies from Incheon

Representatives of Vietnamese businesses meet with South Korean suppliers via an online trade meeting held by KOTRA in Hà Nội. Photo the courtesy of KOTRA

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese businesses will meet South Korean companies via an online trade event held from September 6-10 by the South Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Hà Nội.

The event, featuring ten businesses from Incheon City, aims to promote bilateral trade between Vietnamese buyers and South Korean suppliers from Incheon, facilitating trade between the two sides.

Incheon is one of South Korea's port cities. The Incheon Port has a total berth length of more than 28,700m, meaning it can accommodate 128 boats docking at the same time. It currently has trade links with ports from 187 other countries around the world.

The port alone contributes sales of 21,883 billion won to Incheon City, value-added sales of 7,439 billion won, creating jobs for 134,595 people, according to KOTRA.

This was South Korea’s first special economic zone in 2003, and is the country's largest export centre with 11 large industrial production complexes covering many fields from industrial production to cosmetics and food.

In the first six months of this year, KOTRA helped connected Vietnamese businesses with more than 18 South Korean business delegations, the equivalent of 300 enterprises via online exchange events. Among them, nearly 100 new Korean exporters were connected for the first time.

The number of online transactions have been increasing month by month despite travel restrictions between the two countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KOTRA said. — VNS