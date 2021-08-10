Vietnamese businesses to e-meet South Korean companies from Incheon

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese businesses will meet South Korean companies via an online trade event held from September 6-10 by the South Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Hà Nội.
The event, featuring ten businesses from Incheon City, aims to promote bilateral trade between Vietnamese buyers and South Korean suppliers from Incheon, facilitating trade between the two sides.
Incheon is one of South Korea's port cities. The Incheon Port has a total berth length of more than 28,700m, meaning it can accommodate 128 boats docking at the same time. It currently has trade links with ports from 187 other countries around the world.
The port alone contributes sales of 21,883 billion won to Incheon City, value-added sales of 7,439 billion won, creating jobs for 134,595 people, according to KOTRA.
This was South Korea’s first special economic zone in 2003, and is the country's largest export centre with 11 large industrial production complexes covering many fields from industrial production to cosmetics and food.
In the first six months of this year, KOTRA helped connected Vietnamese businesses with more than 18 South Korean business delegations, the equivalent of 300 enterprises via online exchange events. Among them, nearly 100 new Korean exporters were connected for the first time.
The number of online transactions have been increasing month by month despite travel restrictions between the two countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KOTRA said. — VNS
- South Korean leader says Japan dishonest over wartime past
- South Korean Consul General Kim Drafted by the Braves
- South Bend Company Awarded Military Contract
- NIIC Honors Business Startups and Growth Companies
- South Korea to boost R&D spending to reduce Japan reliance
- A 6-year-old YouTuber bought an $8 million home in South Korea
- India's Reliance to sell 20% stake in oil business to Aramco
- Where North and South Korea Meet: On TV
- South Korea to pull Japan from its preferred trade list
- S. Korean business owners call for boycott of Japanese goods
- Trump and Kim Jong-un to Meet at DMZ Dividing Korea
- Japan, SKorea lawmakers meet to ease row over trade, history
- Korean Firms Break Into U.S. Government Sales Through Atlanta
- Trump Begins Busy Round of Meetings With World Leaders
- North Korea Launches Short-Range Missile, South Says
- Japan and South Korea trade accusations ahead of WTO meeting
- Uber float values company at $82bn
- 10 Best Cities for Business Travel
- Arizona wood chips shipped to South Korea
- South Portland is ready to clear the air around petroleum facilities
Vietnamese businesses to e-meet South Korean companies from Incheon have 411 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.