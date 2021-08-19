According to the department, Vietnam will export 6.4 million tonnes of rice in 2021, an increase of 233,000 tonnes compared the volume recorded in the previous year.
It is likely that India will remain the largest rice exporter in the world, with 15.5 million tonnes rice shipped abroad this year. Thailand will rank third with an estimated export volume of 6.1 million tonnes.
Last year, Vietnam shipped abroad 6.15 million tonnes of rice worth 3.07 billion USD, down 3.5 percent in volume but up 9.3 percent in value year-on-year.
Statistics show that in the first four months of this year, the country exported 1.89 million tonnes of rice, down 10.8 percent in volume but up 1.2 percent in value over the same period last year.
The Vietnam Food Association said Vietnam's rice export structure has shifted towards quality types with higher prices and added values.
Source: VNA
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 23
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 27
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 31
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 19
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 20
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 25
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 26
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 28
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS MARCH 30
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 3
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 5
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 6
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 7
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 13
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 15
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 17
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 19
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 20
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 24
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 25
Vietnam would continue to be world’s second largest rice exporter: U.S. department have 217 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.