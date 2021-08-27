Vietnam treasures ties with U.S.: PM

During a reception in Hanoi on August 25 for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinh wished the U.S. would continue assisting Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, including creating favorable conditions for Pfizer to speed up the delivery of more vaccines to Vietnam this year.

Emphasizing that Vietnam considers economy-trade a pillar and driving force of Vietnam – U.S. ties, he suggested both sides enhance coordination in the framework of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) while considering the possibility of establishing a new economic-trade cooperation framework.

Vietnam always creates conditions for U.S. firms to do business in Vietnam, Chinh said, wishing that the U.S. would also offer support to Vietnamese enterprises in the country, thus creating a balance in bilateral trade and investment.

The host spoke highly of the U.S.'s long-term commitments to overcoming post-war consequences in Vietnam, and proposed the U.S. accelerate the implementation of detoxification project at Bien Hoa airport and increase budget to support Vietnam's development.

According to him, Vietnam has huge demand for joint work in education-training, human resources development, science-technology, health care, biotechnology and space for civil purpose.

Harris, for her part, stressed that the U.S. treasures comprehensive partnership with Vietnam on the basis of respecting for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and not interfering into internal affairs of each other.

She reaffirmed that the U.S. supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam and pledged to continue fostering bilateral ties more extensively, stably and firmly in the near future.

The guest affirmed that the U.S. will continue offering practical support to Vietnam to effectively cope with the pandemic and the risks of other epidemics in the future. She informed that the U.S. will deliver 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam in the next 24 hours.

The U.S. Government will continue giving priority to reinforcing bilateral ties in economy-trade, climate change, civil space, health care and pharmaceuticals, she said, adding that the U.S. will offer further assistance to Vietnam in dealing with post-war consequences, United Nations peacekeeping missions, improving maritime security and development cooperation.

On regional and global issues, both sides underscored ASEAN's central role in the East Sea, Mekong and Myanmar issues as well as the principle of respecting international law in dealing with regional issues, including the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation.

The host said Vietnam expects to welcome the U.S. Vice President again when the pandemic is under control. Harris also wished to travel back to Vietnam when possible.

