Vietnam to play Australia in World Cup qualifiers without spectators

On Monday morning, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports & Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong held a meeting regarding the organization of Vietnam's home games in the final World Cup qualifying round. Attending the meeting were representatives of Hanoi People’s Committee, the health sector, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and related units.
Previously, VFF had proposed welcoming less than 30 percent of spectators to the stadium if the Covid-19 situation is well controlled in the country.
However, with the complex Covid-19 situation in Vietnam, authorities instead decided to hold the match between Vietnam and Australia on Sept. 7 at My Dinh National Stadium behind closed doors.
The national teams of Vietnam and Australia as well as FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials that come to Vietnam for the match won't have to undergo quarantine but would have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.
Authorities have asked VFF to prepare a detailed list of members and individuals that would enter Vietnam for the match.
Before facing Australia at home, Vietnam will play an away match with Saudi Arabia on Sept. 2.
