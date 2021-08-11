Vietnam to open website of International Army Games 2021

The website featured in three languages of English, Russian and Vietnamese will provide complete coverage of the International Army Games 2021.

The seventh edition of the International Army Games this year will be kicked off in Russia on August 22. Vietnam is one of 11 countries co-hosting the games.

Vietnam team to join International Army Games 2021. Photo: Armygames.vn

It provides basic information about the Army Games from 2015 to the present; the participation of the Vietnam People's Army in the recent Army Games; a brief introduction of the Vietnam People's Army; Vietnam's 2019 Defense White Paper as well as other diplomatic activities of military forces.

Apart from giving the information about the consequences of bombs, mines, and toxic chemicals left by the American war in Vietnam (1955-1975), the website also introduces to readers Vietnam today. On the website, visitors will also find information about the Vietnamese culture, cuisine, heritage, and people of the country.

The website will be officially launched from 9am on August 18 at https://armygames.vn./ .

Vietnam People's Army Team departed from Noi Bai Airport, Hanoi to fight to Russia on August 3. Photo: Trong Hai

The International Army Games is an annual military sporting event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD). The event, which was first staged in August 2015, involves close to 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their skills. The games have been referred to as the War Olympics.

The games this year will take place from August 22 to September 4 across 11 countries. Over 280 teams from 42 countries will demonstrate their combat skills and their determination to win.

This is the fourth time Vietnam has participated in the competition. The team will join 17 games, including Tank Biathlon, Safe Route, Sea Cup, True Friend, Sniper Frontier, Gunsmith Master, Masters of Artillery Fire, Clear Sky, Safe Environment, Military Medical Relay Race, Field Kitchen and Emergency Area, among others.

Earlier, on August 3, the Vietnam People's Army Team left Vietnam for Russia to attend the International Army Games 2021.