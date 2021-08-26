Vietnam to have additional 18 railway routes by 2050

Seven current railway routes are being upgraded in the 2021-2030 period.

Vietnam national railway network would have another 18 major routes with a length of more than 3,00km by 2050.

Vietnam may have 25 railway routes by 2025. HNT Photo: Nguyen Quy

With 18 new routes, the national railway network will have 25 major lines with a total length of 6,409km, according to the draft planning on railway development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 submitted by the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Among 25 major routes, seven existing routes with a length of nearly 2,500km are Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi-Lao Cai, Hanoi (Gia Lam Station)-Haiphong, Hanoi (Dong Anh Station)-Thai Nguyen (Quan Trieu Station), Hanoi (Yen Vien Station)-Lang Son (Dong Dang Station), Kep-Chi Linh, and Kep-Luu Xa.

The top priority projects for capital allocation are the North-South high-speed railway including two routes of Hanoi-Vinh, HCMC-Nha Trang, those of Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, Vung Ang-Tan Ap-Mu Gia, Di An-Loc Ninh, HCMC-Cantho, Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong, and Hanoi-Dong Dang.

In the 2021-30 period, the draft planning proposed to prioritize the allocation of investment capital to complete the two routes of Vinh – Danang by 2040 and Danang-Nha Trang by 2050.

During the period, the MoT also expected to complete the construction of the routes of Yen Vien-Pha Lai-Ha Long-Cai Lan seaport as well as the one connecting with Lach Huyen International Gateway Port, and build inter-regional railways including Ngoc Hoi-Lac Dao-Bac Hong, Thu Thiem-Long Thanh.

For the period of 2030-50, intra- and inter-regional railways will be developed based on demand which includes Nam Dinh-Thai Binh-Haiphong-Quang Ninh (Ha Long) coastal railway, Ha Long-Mong Cai, Thai Nguyen-Tuyen Quang-Yen Bai, My Thuy Port-Dong Ha-Lao Bao connecting with the neighboring country of Laos.

The draft estimated about VND240 trillion (US$10.4 billion) will be needed for both upgrading existing railway routes and building new ones. The fund will be mobilized from the state budget and other sources.