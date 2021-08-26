Vietnam to have additional 18 railway routes by 2050

Seven current railway routes are being upgraded in the 2021-2030 period.
Vietnam national railway network would have another 18 major routes with a length of more than 3,00km by 2050.
|Vietnam may have 25 railway routes by 2025. HNT Photo: Nguyen Quy
With 18 new routes, the national railway network will have 25 major lines with a total length of 6,409km, according to the draft planning on railway development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 submitted by the Ministry of Transport (MoT).
Among 25 major routes, seven existing routes with a length of nearly 2,500km are Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi-Lao Cai, Hanoi (Gia Lam Station)-Haiphong, Hanoi (Dong Anh Station)-Thai Nguyen (Quan Trieu Station), Hanoi (Yen Vien Station)-Lang Son (Dong Dang Station), Kep-Chi Linh, and Kep-Luu Xa.
The top priority projects for capital allocation are the North-South high-speed railway including two routes of Hanoi-Vinh, HCMC-Nha Trang, those of Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, Vung Ang-Tan Ap-Mu Gia, Di An-Loc Ninh, HCMC-Cantho, Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong, and Hanoi-Dong Dang.
In the 2021-30 period, the draft planning proposed to prioritize the allocation of investment capital to complete the two routes of Vinh – Danang by 2040 and Danang-Nha Trang by 2050.
During the period, the MoT also expected to complete the construction of the routes of Yen Vien-Pha Lai-Ha Long-Cai Lan seaport as well as the one connecting with Lach Huyen International Gateway Port, and build inter-regional railways including Ngoc Hoi-Lac Dao-Bac Hong, Thu Thiem-Long Thanh.
For the period of 2030-50, intra- and inter-regional railways will be developed based on demand which includes Nam Dinh-Thai Binh-Haiphong-Quang Ninh (Ha Long) coastal railway, Ha Long-Mong Cai, Thai Nguyen-Tuyen Quang-Yen Bai, My Thuy Port-Dong Ha-Lao Bao connecting with the neighboring country of Laos.
The draft estimated about VND240 trillion (US$10.4 billion) will be needed for both upgrading existing railway routes and building new ones. The fund will be mobilized from the state budget and other sources.
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 7
- Vietnam reports 54 more COVID-19 infections, including one imported case
- Vietnam continues to affirm leading role in Asia-Pacific: Russian journalist
- Vietnam’s Leap Year leaps from normal to the new normal
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 5
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 26
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 27
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 29
- ‘Record’ allocation of ₹1.10 lakh crore for Railways
- Govt. allocates ‘record’ ₹1.10 lakh cr. for railways
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 24
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEBRUARY 2
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 28
- Second Hanoi metro train arrives in Vietnam
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEBRUARY 7
- Cat Linh-Ha Dong Urban Railway project consultant lacks fire safety certification
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 26
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 27
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES FEBRUARY 2
- Budget 2021: Sitharaman announces Rs 1.10 lakh crore outlay for railways
Vietnam to have additional 18 railway routes by 2050 have 422 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.