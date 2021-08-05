Vietnam set put five major corruption cases to be brought to trial

For the first six months of this year, over 70 Party organizations and 8,000 Pary members were disciplined, including 180 involved in corruption offenses.

Five major corruption cases under the direct supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption are set to be taken to court from now on until the end of this year.

Deputy Head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc revealed the move at the 20th meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption held today [August 5] under the chair of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

These five cases that cause great losses to the State include public funds embezzlement at the Project Management Board of the Danang – Quang Ngai Expressway; embezzlement and mismanagement of state assets at Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company (IPC) and the South Saigon Development Corporation (Sadeco); mismanagement of state assets at Tan Thuan Investment and Construction Company; bribery case related to Phan Van Anh Vu; and a cancer medication counterfeit at the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health, Vn Pharma companies and related agencies.

The Steering Committee urged local authorities to intensify supervision and audit in fields prone to corruption and other violations.

Among other issues, the Steering Committee requested greater efforts in supervising the use of health insurance funds, purchase of medicine and medical equipment; the change in land use purpose from those under the ownership of state-owned enterprises for private ones in the 2011-2017 period.

The audit and inspection process uncovered losses of VND54.47 trillion (US$2.37 billion) and 1,760 hectares of land while proposing a financial penalty of VND23.5 trillion ($1 billion) and recovering of VND7 trillion ($305.3 million) and 644 hectares of land.