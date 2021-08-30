Vietnam seeks experts to join Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network

The Ministry of Science and Technology is calling for all individuals and organizations working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in Vietnam to join the Vietnam-Australia Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network.

Vietnamese technology companies have launched many products that apply AI technology to serve epidemic prevention. In the photo is an illustration of a project to recognize people wearing masks using AI.

Within the framework of the program to promote the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence, the Ministry of Science and Technology has launched the Vietnam Australia Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network (Vietnam – Australia AI).

This network will gather individuals, businesses and organizations working in the field of Artificial Intelligence in Vietnam to cooperate with Australian partners.

Vietnam – Australia AI is operated by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, in collaboration with FISU Club (Vietnam Informatics Association), which consists of members from faculties, institutes and training schools in information technology in Vietnam. The network is also accompanied by ASUS4 Innovation – A development assistance program worth AU$13.5 million to strengthen Vietnam’s innovation system.

Initially, the Vietnam Australia AI will create opportunities for members to cooperate with Australian partners to update the situation of artificial intelligence in Vietnam, Australia and the world. After that, the network will expand cooperation to many other countries and aim to build a sustainable artificial intelligence community with many computer science development activities in Vietnam.

The way AI is used by TheHe GEO – a Vietnamese company – to count vehicles, analyze traffic density, predict traffic congestion, traffic jams, and optimize traffic signal control at Cong Hoa – Truong Chinh intersection in HCM City.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said: "The Vietnam-Australia AI is a premise for a sustainable community of cooperation in AI in Vietnam, as well as internationally in the future. We look forward to learning from Australia as well as other countries to create a favorable environment for AI development in Vietnam, realizing the ambitious goal set out in the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence – bringing Vietnam to the top 4 of ASEAN and the top 50 leading countries in the world in research, development and application of artificial intelligence by 2030.”

The Vietnam-Australia AI will build an online community space and management software for members to participate in periodic activities, to share, contribute and develop the artificial intelligence industry in Vietnam. The network operations will be managed by the Department of High Technology (Ministry of Science and Technology).

The Ministry of Science and Technology calls on all individuals and organizations working in artificial intelligence in Vietnam to join this network. The goal is to attract at least 100 businesses and 1,000 individuals to join the network’s Facebook group.

Individuals who can register to join the network include scientists, experts, individuals working in this field, including overseas Vietnamese.

Trong Dat