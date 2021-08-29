Vietnam’s naval fleet wins silver medal at Army Games 2021

Acceding China, the Vietnamese naval fleet ranks second, behind the host country of Russia at the Sea Cup competition within the framework of the Army Games 2021.

This is the biggest-ever victory of the Vietnamese delegation in the International Army Games this year. The results of the Sea Cup competition were announced by the organizers on August 28.

Vietnamese People’s Navy team participated in the " The usage of rescue equipment " stage at the Sea Cup contest. Photo: Armygames.vn

In the two on-shore contest stages of "The usage of rescue equipment" and "Struggle for the survival of the ship and the rescue training", the Vietnamese People’s Navy team excellently shared the first prize with the host country.

Earlier, Vietnam Team had performed well at the off-shore stages of "Artillery shooting at sea and air targets with naval gun AK-176" (ranked first), "Destruction of a floating mine with a 14,5mm machine gun" (ranked second), and "Maritime Skills" (ranked second).

Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Tien Duy, Head of the Maritime Department, Ship 016-Quang Trung (Brigade 162, Naval Region 4), was awarded the "Best Individual Maritime Leader Award" by the Organizing Committee.

Based on an accurate judgment about hydrometeorological conditions, wind direction, and currents in the contested waters, he made the right decisions to help the Vietnamese team win the competition spectacularly.

The team participated in the "Struggle for survival of the ship and the rescue training" stage at the Sea Cup contest. Photo: Armygames.vn

According to the Organizing Committee, the closing ceremony of the "Sea Cup" contest in the city of Vladivostok, Russia is held today, August 29 at the military port of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy.

This is the first time that Vietnam has sent a warship to the Sea Cup competition as part of the Army Games, with boats 015 Tran Hung Dao and 016 Quang Trung.

The Sea Cup tournament has seven participating teams including Vietnam, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Iran, Myanmar, and Kazakhstan. However, the tournament takes place separately in two different regions. Vietnamese, Russian, and Chinese teams competed in the waters off the coast of the Russian city of Vladivostok, while the remaining teams competed in the Caspian Sea on the border with Iran.