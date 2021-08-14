Vietnam reports biggest daily spike of Covid-19 with 9,710 domestic cases

The Saigon Times

Medical workers take samples from local residents for Covid-19 testing in an area that is being locked down due to Covid-19. Vietnam reported 9,716 new Covid-19 cases, including 9,710 locally transmitted infections and six imported cases, on Saturday, August 14 – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 9,710 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today, August 14, the country's biggest number of domestic infections in a single day since the pandemic broke out early last year.

The new cases were detected in 40 cities and provinces. HCMC reported the biggest number of new infections today with 4,231 cases, followed by other southern localities such as Binh Duong with 2,029, Dong Nai with 1,023, Long An with 653 and Tien Giang with 461.

Khanh Hoa and Can Tho reported 164 new cases each, while Dong Thap had 118 cases. The remaining 32 cities and provinces detected less than 100 new cases each.

The country also reported six new imported Covid-19 cases, taking its Covid-19 tally to 265,464, ranking 78th among 222 countries and territories.

Up to now, 96,985 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, including 4,247 people discharged from the hospital today. Meanwhile, nearly 580 critical Covid-19 patients are being treated at intensive care units and 18 others have to rely on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 349 more Covid-19 fatalities this afternoon, including 285 in HCMC, 32 in Long An, five in Tien Giang, three each in Danang and Dong Nai and two in Can Tho. Nine other localities reported one Covid-19 death each.

With 5,437 deaths reported to date, Vietnam now ranks 69th among 222 countries and territories in terms of Covid-19 fatalities.

According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, it has received over VND7 trillion (US$308 million) in donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to help with the national Covid-19 fight since May 1.

Of the figure, over VND1.03 trillion has been transferred to the Covid-19 vaccine fund, while VND90 billion has been sent to the Ministries of National Defence and Foreign Affairs, and hospitals across the country to support them in the fight against Covid-19, said the committee's vice chairman Le Tien Chau.

Some VND51 billion has been given to 17 cities and provinces that are imposing social distancing to help them deliver about 1.7 million free meals to disadvantaged people.

Over VND2 trillion has been distributed by the committee to fund Covid-19 infection prevention and control activities.

