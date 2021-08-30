Vietnam remains favored destination for foreign investment despite COVID-19: Australian newspaper

Though rapidly rising Delta COVID-19 infections have hit manufacturing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's commercial hub, the big-picture story of Vietnam being a favored destination for foreign investment is not expected to change, the daily newspaper said. Even as forecasts are trimmed, economists have faith the nation will bounce back.
"In recent decades, Vietnam has excelled in reeling in the big fish in electronics, footwear and clothing," it said. "Low labor costs, reliable infrastructure and a smooth bureaucratic process have attracted the likes of Samsung, Foxconn, Nike, Adidas, Gap and Levis." Many factories that are still open are striving to maintain production under the "3 in 1" policy whereby employees eat, sleep and work on site.
While some expats have cleared out, many others have stayed. "The small- and medium-sized business owners who have investments here have stayed. Most are not panicking. They want to be here, so their companies can recover as soon as possible," it quoted Simon Fraser, executive director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham) in Vietnam, as saying.
HSBC has cut its economic growth forecast for Vietnam from 6.1 percent this year to 5.1 percent. "Despite near-term challenges Vietnam's recovery prospects still look rosy with strong fundamentals," wrote HSBC economist Yun Liu.
"Vietnam will bounce back because it has such a competitive advantage in labor costs," she said.
Source: VNA
- Thailand aims to attract more foreign investment during COVID-19
- Housing demand remains high in HCM City despite COVID-19: JLL
- Tea exports enjoy robust growth despite COVID-19 threat
- ASEAN vows to build regional community despite COVID-19
- Vietnam must remain vigilant to guard against second COVID-19 wave
- Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
- Foreign investors' attitude towards Greece remains positive despite COVID-19 crisis: survey
- Offshore wind energy investment quadruples despite Covid-19 slump
- Egypt's currency performs best among emerging markets despite COVID-19: cabinet
- What VN needs to do to attract quality FDI after COVID-19
- M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
- Australian institute lauds Vietnam’s low-cost COVID-19 combat model
- Australian State Reintroduces Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Increase
- As COVID-19 Cases Rise Worldwide, Some Governments Offer Subsidies
- Wildlife Poaching Doubles in Uganda During COVID-19 Lockdown
- US Continues to Set Daily COVID-19 Infection Records
- What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
- What VN needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
- Vietnam, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
- COVID-19 Dampens Vietnam Employment Figures
Vietnam remains favored destination for foreign investment despite COVID-19: Australian newspaper have 407 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.