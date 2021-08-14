Vietnam records 4 companies in Forbes 100 to Watch list

Four Vietnamese companies were named in the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list.









Lozi’s Loship, one-hour-delivery e-commerce startup (Photo: tvphapluat.vn)

The list includes Logivan, a Vietnamese platform that connects truckers with shipping companies; Lozi, one-hour-delivery e-commerce startup; Med247 an offline-to-online health-tech startup; and Hoozing, an application providing user reviews, price calculation tools, and digital payment options in property leasing and sales.



The Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list highlights 100 small notable companies and start-ups on the rise across the Asia-Pacific.

Seventeen countries and territories have representatives in the Top 100 this year.

Lively start-up communities in India and Singapore produced 22 and 19 companies respectively, while Hong Kong has 10 and Indonesia eight.

Mainland China has just four, as many candidates were above the required maximums for revenues or funding.

Forbes Asia 100 to Watch was selected from 900 submissions. To qualify for consideration, companies have to be headquartered in the Asia-Pacific, be at least one year old, privately owned, for profit, and have no more than 20 million USD in its latest annual revenue or total funding as of August 1.

Forbes evaluated each submission, looking at metrics such as a positive impact on the region or industry, a track record of strong revenue growth or ability to attract funding, promising business models or markets, and a persuasive story./.