Vietnam receives over 250,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Czech Republic

Speaking at the ceremony, Lukas Musil, Deputy Head of Mission at the Czech Republic Embassy in Vietnam, said the vaccine support reflects the special ties fostered between the nations over many years.
He highlighted the mutual support between the two countries, recalling the Vietnamese expat community’s active support for the Czech Republic’s response to the pandemic last year.
He suggested that the two health ministries to hold further discussion on the Czech Republic’s support for Vietnam regarding medical equipment and supplies.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong emphasised that Vietnam highly appreciates the vaccine support from the Czech Republic, and pledged to ensure the timely distribution and suitable use of the vaccines.
