Vietnam receives Australian Government-donated vaccines

This is the first batch of the 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses that the Australian Government has committed to supporting Vietnam this year.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son thanked Australian Government leaders and people for their timely and precious support for the country. He emphasized that it is a vivid testament to the fine strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

"Vietnam will soon put this batch of vaccines into use in the most effective way to speed up the vaccination program, practically contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Son said.

In her speech, Julianne Cowley, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said the Australian Government tried its best to transport this first batch of vaccines to Vietnam at the soonest time.

The Australian diplomat stressed that the support from the Australian Government for Vietnam showed that Australia attaches much importance to its strategic partnership with Vietnam and Australia commits to standing side by side with Vietnam in the COVID-19 combat.

The same day Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a phone call with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, during which he said thanks to the Australian Government for donating vaccines to Vietnam.

Translated by Song Anh