Vietnam promotes TV music shows to relieve people’s stress during social distancing

Various music and dance performances will be broadcast in the coming time to motivate people amid Covid-19.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a plan to hold art performances aiming at encouraging the people who undergo strict social distancing measures nationwide.

The ballet dance ‘The Swan Lake’ by Vietnam National Opera and Ballet. Photo: VNOB

Accordingly, the shows will be broadcast on both television channels and TV digital platforms in the last months of 2021.

"The aims of the art performances are to liven up people's spirit amid complex developments of Covid-19; promote traditional cultural values of Vietnam; urge residents to unite to overcome the pandemic; call for artists' creativity, devotion and passion in making new works, and spread messages of patriotism among residents," according to the ministry.

The ministry also urges art performances companies to strictly comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control when staging the shows.

According to the plan, Vietnam Television will record several art programs to broadcast on its television channels, including the music and dance program entitled "The Color of Brocade" by Viet Bac Folk Music and Dance Theater; the talk shows "The Miserables – Things to Say" and "The Swan Lake – Behind the Velvet Curtain" by Vietnam National Opera and Ballet; two symphony concerts "Great Romantic Night" and "The Wonder of Time"; and some extracts of tuong and cheo folk plays.

The Nhan Dan Television will broadcast the music program entitled "Magic Night" by the Viet Bac Folk Music and Dance Theater and two circus shows called "Vietnamese Circus Stars" and "Animated World in the Magical Forest" by Vietnam Circus Federation, among others.

Other local television units such as VOV Television, Hai Phong Television will also air various art performances, marionettes, and water puppet shows.

In addition, the other ten art shows may also be broadcast live on some digital platforms.

Amid the complex developments of Covid-19, these art performances are hoped to boost people's mood as well as encourage the frontline workers who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.