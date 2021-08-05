Vietnam prepares for US vice president visit: Spokesperson

Hanoi said details on the visit would be announced at an appropriate time.
Vietnam is making arrangements for the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday [August 5].
|US Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: AFP
Vietnam welcomes foreign leaders, including US leaders, to visit the country, said the ministry.
"Currently, the agencies of the two countries are coordinating to arrange the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the spirit of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership. It continues to develop practically in all fields, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world," the ministry's Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.
Details on the visit will be announced at an appropriate time, Hang said.
Earlier, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Harris is scheduled to go to Vietnam on August 24 and complete the visit on August 26.
On July 30, Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, announced that the vice president will travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to "strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the US."
Vice President Harris will be the first Vice President to ever visit Vietnam, Sanders said.
Commenting on the visit, Carl Thayer, Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales, Canberra, told the Radio Free Asia that for many generations of US cabinet, including Obama, Trump and now Biden, Vietnam is considered politically stable, and has made an important contribution to the security of the region through its leadership role.
- Gretchen Whitmer Interviews for Vice President, Then Mandates Self-Lockdowns for People Exposed to Sore Throats
- Vietnam prepares state funeral for former Party chief Le Kha Phieu
- Biden Vice President Prospect Karen Bass ‘Has Long History of Speaking at Socialist Events’
- Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Pick For Vice President
- Vice President reveals appointment of new ambassadors
- Barack Obama: Kamala Harris ‘More than Prepared’ for the Job of Vice President
- NEP’s nutritious breakfast idea for school children a welcome step: Vice-President
- US: Biden picks Kamala Harris to be first black female Vice President
- Bill Maher tells ex-Clinton aide claims that ‘horny’ ex-president visited Jeffrey Epstein on ‘pedo island’ could be true
- China threatens countermeasures as Taiwan prepares for US visit
- Possible Biden VP pick Susan Rice says past experience with global diseases prepares her to handle current pandemic
- Meet Kamala Harris, Biden's Vice Presidential Pick for 2020 Election
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
- VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
- Soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 24
- ‘Life Is Winning In America’: Mike Pence Becomes First Sitting VP To Visit Pro-Life Pregnancy Center
- Vietnam holds huge potential for IT development: Indian expert
- President Trump Talks Hurricane Isaias And Pandemic While In Tampa, Says He Is ‘Concerned About Miami’
- Poll reveals half of Democrats don't think Joe Biden will serve all four years of his term if elected president as he prepares to announce his female VP pick midweek
Vietnam prepares for US vice president visit: Spokesperson have 508 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.