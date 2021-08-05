Vietnam prepares for US vice president visit: Spokesperson

Hanoi said details on the visit would be announced at an appropriate time.

Vietnam is making arrangements for the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday [August 5].

US Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: AFP

Vietnam welcomes foreign leaders, including US leaders, to visit the country, said the ministry.

"Currently, the agencies of the two countries are coordinating to arrange the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the spirit of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership. It continues to develop practically in all fields, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world," the ministry's Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Details on the visit will be announced at an appropriate time, Hang said.

Earlier, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Harris is scheduled to go to Vietnam on August 24 and complete the visit on August 26.

On July 30, Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, announced that the vice president will travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to "strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the US."

Vice President Harris will be the first Vice President to ever visit Vietnam, Sanders said.

Commenting on the visit, Carl Thayer, Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales, Canberra, told the Radio Free Asia that for many generations of US cabinet, including Obama, Trump and now Biden, Vietnam is considered politically stable, and has made an important contribution to the security of the region through its leadership role.