Vietnam Maritime Corporation helps community fight pandemic

I n the first six months of 2021, revenue and gross profit of Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) experienced a sharp increase compared to the same period last year.
Accompanied by good performance of production and business goals, the corporation has always actively contributed efforts in the community to fight the pandemic.
Effective anti-pandemic plan, smooth production and business activities
Since its outbreak at the beginning of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has developed in a complex fashion. Following the direction of the Government, VIMC has directed its members to develop an effective plan to both ensure safety for employees and perform production and business activities effectively, thereby maintaining production and growth of the corporation's order volume.
As directed by VIMC, the "one-road-to-two-destinations" measure and other appropriate production and business measures have been applied to production of all VIMC members to minimize the negative impacts of the pandemic.
For example, in spite of a large volume of commodities to be cleared at the Southern ports now, VIMC members implement anti-pandemic solutions to ensure the safety of employees while still maintaining the efficient use of such ports.
The "3 on-site" business model and alternate two-shift working schedule are also applied effectively. Due to the strict implementation of anti-pandemic measures and the flexibility in production and business plans, VIMC's ports have always been safe, and imported and exported commodities as well as domestic commodities smoothly.
Joining hands with the community to fight the pandemic
In addition to contributing VND 50 billion in cash to the vaccine fund and responding to the Government's call to "Fight the pandemic like an enemy," VIMC has actively supported employees of the corporation and the people in the southern provinces that are being heavily affected by the pandemic.
At the end of July, several containers of goods donated by VIMC including 40 tons of rice, 30 tons of vegetables, 1,000 boxes of canned food, and a number of other essential necessities were sent to the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee to be received and distributed across the city.
At the same time, Tan Thuan port administration also organized to receive and distribute two containers of essential goods and medical supplies to Saigon port workers in order to ensure their life demands during "3 on-site" performance to keep the goods circulation at an important seaport of Ho Chi Minh City.
While road transport was greatly affected by the pandemic, the VIMC's development of "maritime bridge" has made an important contribution to transporting a large volume of goods and raw materials for uninterrupted production of businesses.
The maritime bridge has provided free transportation of goods and necessities from Northern provinces to people in Southern provinces to support the fight against the pandemic.
The VIMC's flexible and prompt response in transportation has provided hundreds of tons of goods to support anti-pandemic activities to quickly reverse the negative impact of the pandemic on people's health and lives.
A spirit of sustainable corporate development associated with community responsibility is being maintained and developed by VIMC.
