Vietnam logs additional 14,224 COVID-19 cases

Binh Duong province logged the highest number of infections at 6,050. It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 5,889, Long An 524, Dong Nai 491, Tien Giang 221, Khanh Hoa 126, and Hanoi 110.

The new infections brought the country’s total number of infections since COVID-19 broke out in Vietnam in early 2020 to 449,489.

Also on August 30, an additional 9,014 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 228,816.

Meanwhile, 315 fatalities related to the disease were reported on the same day, lifting the country's death toll 11,064.

As many as 262,038 doses of vaccines were administered on August 29. The country has to date administered over 19.7 million doses of vaccines, with more than 2.52 million people having been fully vaccinated.

Source: VNA