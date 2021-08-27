Vietnam calls for U.N., international community’s support for Ethiopia

During a meeting of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) on the country's crisis held on August 26, Minister Counselor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N., voiced a concern that the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia worsens while dialogue, reconciliation and political process come to a deadlock.
It will be more difficult to seek solutions to the issue in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray if the situation prolongs, she remarked.
The Vietnamese diplomat urged the Ethiopian Government and concerned sides to put people's interests on top and create more favorable conditions for safe and effective humanitarian aid, as well as expand aid access to areas in Tigray and border regions.
Tra said that the current conflict takes roots from political and historical reasons and racism, and has certain impacts on the region. Therefore, relevant sides must prioritize a ceasefire, conduct dialogue and begin a political process.
Vietnam hopes that the sides will refrain from all activities that may plunge Ethiopia into chaos and affect peace and security in the country and region, she added.
In his speech, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that military confrontation in Ethiopia's Tigray region is spreading with serious political, economic and humanitarian implications for the country and the broader region, reiterating that "there is no military solution".
He urged the parties to take action and immediately end hostilities. Full humanitarian access should be guaranteed for all areas in need and conditions created for an inclusive national political dialogue led by Ethiopia to address the causes of the conflict, the U.N. Secretary-General said.
Source: VNA
