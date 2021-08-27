Vietnam calls for ensuring security of elections in Iraq

Addressing a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on August 25 on Iraq situation and activities of the UNAMI, Quy spoke highly of the Iraqi government's preparations for the upcoming elections.
He expressed his delight at the Iraqi government's efforts to boost cooperation with regional and global partners, and urged parties concerned to respect Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, promote its security and stability via collaboration and dialogue.
The Vietnamese side also hailed the UNAMI's activities over the past time and expressed support for the UN's mission and agencies in assisting Iraq.
On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of World Humanitarian Day, Quy called on the Iraqi government and countries worldwide to attach importance to protecting security and safety of humanitarian relief staff in any circumstance.
Participants at the event wished that the elections would be held in a fair, free and transparent manner, thus meeting public aspirations and contributing to national stability.
They also urged the international community to enhance support for Iraq and back the UNAMI's efforts.
Source: VNA
