Vietnam and France to expand defense ties

These meetings, taking place on March 26 and 27 in Paris, France, were within the framework of the Party General-Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's official visit to France from March 25-28.

During the talks with Minister Parly, General Vinh affirmed that the Defense Ministry of Vietnam always attaches importance to its partnership and wishes to further enhance the ties with the French Ministry of Armed Forces, for the mutual interest of the two militaries and two peoples and in line with the two countries' strategic partnership.

The Vietnamese general hopes that France with its important role and position in the European Union (EU) will continue to make active contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development, ensuring navigation and aviation safety and freedom in the region and the world, on the basis of law respect.

He added that Vietnam is willing to serve as a bridge for France to boost cooperation with ASEAN member countries.

Speaking highly of the outcomes of the bilateral defense cooperation over the past time, General Vinh underscored that the relationship is one of the pillars of the two countries' strategic partnership. He urged the two militaries to elevate the cooperation to a new height, especially in the context that the two countries are celebrating their 45th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and 5th anniversary of the strategic partnership.

General Vinh made several specific proposals, including strengthening all-level delegation exchanges, sharing of defense strategic issues, and promoting cooperation in training, defense industry, military trade, and military medicine as well as considering new cooperative fields.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese General's ideas, the French Minister expressed her faith in the expected achievements of the bilateral cooperation in the coming time. France will invite the Minister of Defense of Vietnam to visit France this year, during which cooperation agreements of important significance to promote bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed.

At the meeting between Philippe Errera, Director General for International Relations and Strategy of the Ministry of the Armed Forces and General Vinh, the two sides discussed regional and international situations of common concern and agreed that current issues should be resolved by peaceful measures and in strict compliance with international law.

They also reached consensus on key orientations to foster the bilateral defense ties and support each other at multilateral fora and in participating in UN peacekeeping forces as well as the possibility of France's future participation in ADMM+.

On the occasion, the two ministers signed a letter of intent on the signing of a joint statement on a joint vision on defense cooperation for the 2018-2020 period and an agreement amending the cooperation agreement on hydrography, oceanography and maritime cartography.

Translated by Mai Huong