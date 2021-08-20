Vietjet Air flight transports relief goods from Germany to HCM City

The relief goods, mainly medical face masks and COVID-19 quick test kits, are expected to arrive in Tan Son Nhat International Airport of HCM City – Vietnam's current largest pandemic hotbed – on August 20.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu appreciated the valuable assistance from Germany's local authorities, organizations and businesses as well as the Vietnamese community in the European country, which demonstrates the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, especially during the current difficult times.
The diplomat also thanked the support of Airbus Group and Vietjet Air for promptly transporting the relief to Vietnam.
Vu Thuy Linh, a representative of Leipzig city, said that HCM City and Leipzig have a sustainable and fine partnership. When the pandemic worsened in Vietnam, the municipal authorities and hospitals quickly raised funds in support of Vietnam's fight against the pandemic in order to express their sympathy with the Vietnamese people, as well as respond to Vietnam’s valuable support for Leipzig in particular and Germany in general in this fight last year.
Doctors as well as the city’s authorities are discussing the next support measures for Vietnam, she added.
Source: VNA
