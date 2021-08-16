Viet Nam’s tea exports to Australia surge

Farmers harvest tea leaves in Tuyen Quang Province. Both black tea and green tea grown in Viet Nam are becoming more popular in Australia. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Dan

Viet Nam shipped six tonnes of tea worth US$74,000 to Australia in the first half of 2021, showing year-on-year surges of 62.1 per cent in volume and 85 per cent in value, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Both black tea and green tea grown in Viet Nam are becoming more popular in the market.

Average prices of Vietnamese tea stand at $12,308 per tonne, up 14.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Data from the International Trade Centre showed that Australia imported a total of 7,400 tonnes of tea valued at $60.3 million in H1, up 27.2 per cent in volume and 39 per cent in value against the same period of 2020.

Viet Nam accounted for just 0.08 per cent of Australia’s tea imports, up 0.02 percentage point year on year. — VNS