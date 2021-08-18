Việt Nam successfully performs first liver transplant on child patient with late-stage cancer

HÀ NỘI — Doctors from the National Children’s Hospital and the 108 Central Military Hospital have successfully performed a liver transplant on an 18-month-old girl suffering from malignant hepatoblastoma.
According to Dr. Nguyễn Phạm Anh Hoa, head of the Hepatology Department and Dr. Bùi Ngọc Lan, head of the Oncology Department of the National Children’s Hospital, the girl was diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer when she was 11 months old. The healthy part of her liver was too small, making it impossible to cut out the cancerous part of the organ.
After consultations between the two hospitals on May 25, Associate Prof. Dr. Trần Minh Điển, Director of the National Children’s Hospital decided to conduct a liver transplant to save the girl.
The donor is her mother, a 41-year-old woman.
Dr. Lê Văn Thành, head of the Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery at the 108 Central Military Hospital said that despite the complicacy of the operation, experienced doctors from the two hospitals managed to perform it successfully on May 29.
The girl recovered two weeks later and was discharged from the hospital.
Earlier this year, the 108 Central Military Hospital signed an agreement on liver transplant training and technology transferring with the National Children’s Hospital. The operation took place just several months after the agreement.
This is the first successful liver transplant for a child suffering from liver cancer in Việt Nam, opening up hopes for children suffering from the disease. — VNS
- Donor’s liver transferred from Hà Nội to HCM City for transplant on man, 37
- Doctors' round-the-clock care saves Covid-19 patient
- Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
- Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
- Organ transplants plunged to HALF their pre-pandemic levels as coronavirus spread across the US leaving 114,000 patients waiting months longer for life-saving surgeries, study finds
- Designer antibodies fight cancer by tethering immune cells to tumor cells
- Even mild coronavirus illness leads to antibodies: French study raises hope of immunity for Covid-19 patients who escaped severe symptoms
- Big B's lockdown throwback: Amitabh Bachchan calls 'Amar Akbar Anthony' a bigger success than 'Baahubali 2'
- Proper Nutrition - the cornerstone for your health
- Ballerina Thu Huệ with a dream to conquer the peaks
- Fever, kind strangers an d bombs as war rages
- Fever, kind strangers and bombs as war rages
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
Việt Nam successfully performs first liver transplant on child patient with late-stage cancer have 427 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.