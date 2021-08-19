Việt Nam stresses indisputable meaning of 1975 victory, wishes peace for Afghanistan

People crowd the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, attempting to flee Afghanistan. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam wants the situation in Afghanistan to soon return to stability in the interests of the people, and for peace and stability in the region.

Deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday at the regular press briefing held virtually from Hà Nội, in response to questions regarding the recent developments in the Middle Eastern country.

"Việt Nam closely follows the situation in Afghanistan. As a member of the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Việt Nam calls on all involved parties to refrain from violence, ensure security, order, essential infrastructures, the lives and properties of Afghanistan people as well as foreigners in the country, especially women and children," Hằng said, adding that necessary attention should also be focused on humanitarian aid access.

The deputy foreign spokesperson has not given a definite answer on whether or not Việt Nam recognises the Taliban forces, which have captured the capital city of Kabul earlier this week and effectively took control of the country in such a short time after US forces withdrew.

The subsequent chaotic scenes of evacuation and many people attempting to flee the country at Kabul airport have drawn comparison to the final days of the US-backed Saigon regime when it surrendered to the People's Army of Việt Nam in April 1975, marking the end of the 20-year-long war and reunification of the country.

In responses to the juxtaposition of the two situations which international press have been keen to call history repeating itself, the Vietnamese spokesperson said "with the historic victory in the spring of 1975, the army and people of Việt Nam have triumphed in the resistance war through courage and endurance, fully liberating the south of Việt Nam, reunifying the country, and opening up a new chapter for the Vietnamese people: a new era of independence, freedom, peace, in which the entire people can partake in the building and development of the nation."

Hằng said Việt Nam's victory in the righteous war has "brought confidence, elation, admiration from progressives and peace-loving people across the world," stressing that "the historic meaning of the victory is indisputable." — VNS