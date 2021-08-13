Việt Nam still top football team in the region

The Vietnamese national men's football team continue in No 1 position in Southeast Asia. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national men's football team continue to remain in No 1 position in Southeast Asia.

According to the latest FIFA rankings for August, Việt Nam gained an additional three points to score a total of 1,261 after securing a place in the final qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to rank 92nd in the world, leaving local rival Thailand far behind and staying atop the region.

The Thai team were deducted 29 points, from 1,178 to 1,149 points, down 14 places from 106th to 120th and 28 places behind the Vietnamese team in the rankings.

Despite their fall, Thailand are the region's second-best team. The Philippines are positioned 128th in the world, followed by Myanmar at 145th and Malaysia at 154th.

In Asia, Japan remain the continent's leading team with 1,529 points, followed by Iran, Australia, South Korea and Qatar. Việt Nam are at 13th place in Asia.

The world's leading teams are Belgium, Brazil, France, England and Italy.

In September, Việt Nam will have two matches in the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Asia. If they get good results, their position will increase significantly. — VNS