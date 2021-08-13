Việt Nam still top football team in the region

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national men's football team continue to remain in No 1 position in Southeast Asia.
According to the latest FIFA rankings for August, Việt Nam gained an additional three points to score a total of 1,261 after securing a place in the final qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to rank 92nd in the world, leaving local rival Thailand far behind and staying atop the region.
The Thai team were deducted 29 points, from 1,178 to 1,149 points, down 14 places from 106th to 120th and 28 places behind the Vietnamese team in the rankings.
Despite their fall, Thailand are the region's second-best team. The Philippines are positioned 128th in the world, followed by Myanmar at 145th and Malaysia at 154th.
In Asia, Japan remain the continent's leading team with 1,529 points, followed by Iran, Australia, South Korea and Qatar. Việt Nam are at 13th place in Asia.
The world's leading teams are Belgium, Brazil, France, England and Italy.
In September, Việt Nam will have two matches in the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Asia. If they get good results, their position will increase significantly. — VNS
- Large FDI inflows to make Viet Nam among APAC's fastest growing economies
- Viet Nam adopts pro-active measures to protect trade
- Viet Nam's central bank seeks to weaken currency
- 2017 MaxPreps Freshman All-American Football Team
- Top 50 greatest high school football teams of all-time
- MaxPreps 2019 Preseason High School All-American Football Team
- MaxPreps 2019 preseason Top 100 high school football teams
- 2017 MaxPreps Junior All-American Football Team
- Viet Nam fosters a start-up ecosystem in the region: executives
- Viet Nam’s infrastructure sector has upbeat outlook in attracting foreign capital
- Qatar seeks to build on bilateral agreements to promote trade co-operation with Viet Nam
- The impact of credit policies on Viet Nam’s banking outlook
- Viet Nam has perfect environment for cashless payment to develop: executives
- Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Viet Nam
- Quy Nhon: the "Maldives of Viet Nam"
- Việt Nam tie with Japan to reach finals of AFC U19 champs
- Việt Nam’s Korean football coach says his side had lucky run at Asian Cup
- Bluffs takes steps to put a Tiger in Việt Nam’s junior golf tank
- Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam Renewable Energy Week 2019 starts in Hà Nội
Việt Nam still top football team in the region have 400 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.