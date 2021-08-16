Việt Nam’s COVID-19 caseload tops 280,000, death toll surpasses 6,000

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,652 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 283,696.
Most were recorded in HCM City (3,341) and Bình Dương (2,522).
Monday's announcement takes the total number of new infections in HCM City to 152,827 since the fourth wave began at the end of April.
Also Monday, a further 368 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, mainly in HCM City and Bình Dương (315 and 29, respectively), pushing the national fatality total to 6,141, or 2.2 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The breakdown of the new infections by locality is: Long An (599), Đồng Nai (588), Khánh Hòa (262), Đồng Tháp (158), Tiền Giang (152), Vĩnh Long (131), Đà Nẵng (96), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (86), Sóc Trăng (75), Trà Vinh (71), Phú Yên (62), Thừa Thiên Huế (60), Tây Ninh (52), Hà Nội (50), Bình Thuận (33), Kiên Giang (32), Ninh Thuận (27), Gia Lai (25), Nghệ An (24), Hà Tĩnh (17), Đắk Lắk (11), Quảng Nam (11), Bắc Ninh (11), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Thanh Hóa (6), Nam Định (6), Hậu Giang (6), Bình Phước (6), Lạng Sơn (4), Cà Mau (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Bình (3), Bình Định (3), Lào Cai (2), Quảng Bình (2), Sơn La (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hà Nam (1), Hải Dương (1), Thái Nguyên (1).
2,422 of the new cases were found in the community.
In the past 24 hours, the number of new domestic transmissions has dropped by 930 and a further 4,473 recoveries were reported taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 104,203.
Right now, 590 people are being treated in intensive care units, while the number of critical patients requiring life support (ECMO) is 22.
508,244 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, the report reads, bringing the total amount administered to 14,66,708. Of those, 1,379,274 people have been fully vaccinated.
Also today, the health ministry submitted a document asking the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control for opinions on the criteria of 'COVID-19 situation under control' in localities under Government's Directive 16 (lockdown order). — VNS
- Full Viet Nam-Cambodia Joint Statement
- Libyan death toll rises as battle for Tripoli intensifies
- AP News in Brief 03-22-19
- Fentanyl deaths from illicit 'Mexican oxy' pills hit Arizona hard
- Despite mounting deaths and warnings, Obama Administration failed to confront fentanyl crisis, experts say
- AP News in Brief 03-17-19
- U.S. measles cases in 2019 have surpassed total for 2018
- Lady Cheetahs and Georgia take Top Gongs at Kwese Sevens
- At least 19 die as fire rips through Bangladesh office tower
- Bob Baffert has top 3 horses in Kentucky Derby Media Poll
- Deadly blue ‘Mexican oxy’ pills take toll on U.S. Southwest
- Deadly blue 'Mexican oxy' pills take toll on US Southwest
- Fentanyl deaths hit Southwest hard
- Gazette all-area boys' basketball 2018-19: North Linn's Hilmers awarded top honors
- Trevyan Rowe death: What happened
- THE NOONER for 02-28-19
- Top assemblywomen on tap for Pints and Politics
- Q&A: What is fentanyl and why should you care about it?
- Flyovers a preview of E. African ruin after Cyclone Idai
- “300 Miners Feared Drowned After a PolyMet-style Tailings Dam Ruptures in Brazil”
Việt Nam's COVID-19 caseload tops 280,000, death toll surpasses 6,000 have 548 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.