Việt Nam’s COVID-19 caseload tops 280,000, death toll surpasses 6,000

ICU wing for critical COVID-19 patients at a COVID-19 field hospital in Bình Chánh District, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,652 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 283,696.

Most were recorded in HCM City (3,341) and Bình Dương (2,522).

Monday's announcement takes the total number of new infections in HCM City to 152,827 since the fourth wave began at the end of April.

Also Monday, a further 368 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, mainly in HCM City and Bình Dương (315 and 29, respectively), pushing the national fatality total to 6,141, or 2.2 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The breakdown of the new infections by locality is: Long An (599), Đồng Nai (588), Khánh Hòa (262), Đồng Tháp (158), Tiền Giang (152), Vĩnh Long (131), Đà Nẵng (96), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (86), Sóc Trăng (75), Trà Vinh (71), Phú Yên (62), Thừa Thiên Huế (60), Tây Ninh (52), Hà Nội (50), Bình Thuận (33), Kiên Giang (32), Ninh Thuận (27), Gia Lai (25), Nghệ An (24), Hà Tĩnh (17), Đắk Lắk (11), Quảng Nam (11), Bắc Ninh (11), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Thanh Hóa (6), Nam Định (6), Hậu Giang (6), Bình Phước (6), Lạng Sơn (4), Cà Mau (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Bình (3), Bình Định (3), Lào Cai (2), Quảng Bình (2), Sơn La (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hà Nam (1), Hải Dương (1), Thái Nguyên (1).

2,422 of the new cases were found in the community.

In the past 24 hours, the number of new domestic transmissions has dropped by 930 and a further 4,473 recoveries were reported taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 104,203.

Right now, 590 people are being treated in intensive care units, while the number of critical patients requiring life support (ECMO) is 22.

508,244 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, the report reads, bringing the total amount administered to 14,66,708. Of those, 1,379,274 people have been fully vaccinated.

Also today, the health ministry submitted a document asking the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control for opinions on the criteria of 'COVID-19 situation under control' in localities under Government's Directive 16 (lockdown order). — VNS