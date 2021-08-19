Việt Nam reports record high number of COVID-19 cases

Samples for COVID-19 tests are taken in the central highland province of Đắk Nông. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyên Dung

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam recorded the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Thursday with 10,654 new infections, taking the total tally to 312,611, the Ministry of Health announced.

Data also showed 380 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,150.

Of the latest transmissions, just 15 were imported, and the rest discovered either in the community or already in locked down or quarantine zones.

HCM City still remains the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot with 4,425 new cases, followed by neighbouring province of Bình Dương (3,255), Đồng Nai (657), Long An (545).

The total number of community cases increased by 1,995 in total compared to Wednesday, with HCM City's recording an extra 694 and Bình Dương's 742 compared to the previous day.

New infections were also detected in Tiền Giang (478), Đồng Tháp (185), Đà Nẵng (164), Khánh Hòa (151), Cần Thơ (134), Tây Ninh (102).

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 53 new transmissions.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a total of 5,000 people were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 120,059.

So far, 15,922,537 people have been vaccinated, of those 1,562,669 people have been given two doses.

Six out of 62 localities nationwide have not detected any new cases in the last 14 days including Hải Phòng City and the provinces of Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu and Hoà Bình. VNS