Việt Nam reports 9,716 new cases and 349 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Việt Nam reports 9,716 new cases on Saturday, including six imported cases and 9,710 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,231), Bình Dương (2,029), Đồng Nai (1,023), Long An (653), Tiền Giang (461), Khánh Hòa (164), Cần Thơ (164), Đồng Tháp (118), Tây Ninh (97), Đà Nẵng (87), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (77), Gia Lai (70), Vĩnh Long (57), Thừa Thiên Huế (57), Bến Tre (40), Hà Nội (40), Phú Yên (40), Bình Thuận (36), Quảng Ngãi (35), An Giang (33), Kiên Giang (32), Đắk Lắk (26), Bình Định (23), Ninh Thuận (22), Sơn La (17), Trà Vinh (16), Lâm Đồng (14), Nghệ An (12), Nam Định (8 ), Bình Phước (5), Quảng Trị (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Hải Dương (3), Lạng Sơn (2), Thái Bình (2), Lào Cai (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Ninh (1), and Quảng Bình (1). Among these, 3,510 are detected in the community.
- US records 19 new cases of measles as of last week
- Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed
- Minor injuries reported after new tremor rocks Indonesia's Lombok
- China reports two new African swine fever outbreaks
- Việt Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- Vinmec detects new mutation in six genes that may be related to autism
- Moody's backs Việt Nam's strict proposal on unsecured consumer lending
- At New York Fashion Week, next autumn looks sexy and colorful
- New album puts jazz in key position
- New powerful quake hits South Philippines
- Upbeat outlook for Việt Nam’s M&A market in 2019
- Thailand plans new rail route to Cambodia
- Death on demand: has euthanasia gone too far?
- New Zealand universities face fines after dorm death
- US vaping-related deaths rise to 26, illnesses to 1,299
- Back to the death penalty
- After Saudi sisters found dead by New York river; police hunt clues
- This drug-resistant fungus is spreading. Scientists warn of new superbugs to come
- Trump Tower and other skyscrapers across New York City have a critical design flaw that makes them more dangerous during fires
- DOH confirms new polio case, this time in Laguna
Việt Nam reports 9,716 new cases and 349 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.