Việt Nam reports 9,716 new cases and 349 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Việt Nam reports 9,716 new cases on Saturday, including six imported cases and 9,710 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,231), Bình Dương (2,029), Đồng Nai (1,023), Long An (653), Tiền Giang (461), Khánh Hòa (164), Cần Thơ (164), Đồng Tháp (118), Tây Ninh (97), Đà Nẵng (87), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (77), Gia Lai (70), Vĩnh Long (57), Thừa Thiên Huế (57), Bến Tre (40), Hà Nội (40), Phú Yên (40), Bình Thuận (36), Quảng Ngãi (35), An Giang (33), Kiên Giang (32), Đắk Lắk (26), Bình Định (23), Ninh Thuận (22), Sơn La (17), Trà Vinh (16), Lâm Đồng (14), Nghệ An (12), Nam Định (8 ), Bình Phước (5), Quảng Trị (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Hải Dương (3), Lạng Sơn (2), Thái Bình (2), Lào Cai (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Ninh (1), and Quảng Bình (1). Among these, 3,510 are detected in the community.