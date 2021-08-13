Việt Nam reports 9,180 new cases of COVID-19, 275 deaths on Friday

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot in HCM City. VNA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 9,180 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, a reduction of 503 against Thursday.

A further 275 people have died of coronavirus complications.

The new cases take the total number of infections to 255,748, and the total number of deaths to 5,088, ranking 80th and 69th out of 222 nations and territories, respectively.

Of the latest transmissions, just 30 were imported, and the rest discovered either in the community or already in locked down or quarantine zones.

HCM City – Việt Nam’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot – recorded 3,531 cases, followed by neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương (2,816), Đồng Nai (808), and Long An (623).

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 97 new infections.

The Ministry of Health said 3,593 people have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 92,738.

Among patients being treated, 511 are being cared for in ICU, while 20 are on mechanical ventilation.

Việt Nam has so far administered 13,256,472 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,191,855 people have received both shots. — VNS