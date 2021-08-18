Việt Nam reports 8,656 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening

Besides 12 imported cases, 8,644 local infections were found in HCM City (3,731), Bình Dương (2,513), Đồng Nai (443), Long An (428), Tiền Giang (282), Đà Nẵng (134), Kiên Giang (169), An Giang (105), Tây Ninh (104), Cần Thơ (91), Khánh Hòa (86), Bến Tre (72), Phú Yên (65), Vĩnh Long (61), Nghệ An (59), Quảng Nam (53), Hà Nội (46), Đồng Tháp (31), Bình Thuận (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Hậu Giang (16), Bình Định (15), Đắk Nông (13), Quảng Trị (12), Quảng Ngãi (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Quảng Bình (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (8 ), Gia Lai (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Lâm Đồng (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Đắk Lắk (5), Lào Cai (4), Sơn La (2), Cà Mau (2), and each one in Ninh Bình, Thái Bình, Vĩnh Phúc, Lạng Sơn, Điện Biên, and Bạc Liêu. Among these 5,825 cases were detected in the community.
