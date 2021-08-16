Việt Nam reports 8,652 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including eight imported and 8,644 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,341), Bình Dương (2,522), Long An (599), Đồng Nai (588), Khánh Hòa (262), Đồng Tháp (158), Tiền Giang (152), Vĩnh Long (131), Đà Nẵng (96), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (86), Sóc Trăng (75), Trà Vinh (71), Phú Yên (62), Thừa Thiên Huế (60), Tây Ninh (52), Hà Nội (50), Bình Thuận (33), Kiên Giang (32), Ninh Thuận (27), Gia Lai (25), Nghệ An (24), Hà Tĩnh (17), Đắk Lắk (11), Quảng Nam (11), Bắc Ninh (11), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Thanh Hóa (6), Nam Định (6), Hậu Giang (6), Bình Phước (6), Lạng Sơn (4), Cà Mau (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Bình (3), Bình Định (3), Lào Cai (2), Quảng Bình (2), Sơn La (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hà Nam (1), Hải Dương (1), and Thái Nguyên (1). Of these, 2,422 cases are detected in the community.