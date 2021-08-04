The new cases include one imported cases and 3,351 domestic ones which were found in Bình Dương (1,111), HCM City (935), Long An (281), Đồng Nai (225), Khánh Hòa (150), Đồng Tháp (142), Cần Thơ (113), Bình Thuận (84), Sóc Trăng (49), Phú Yên (33), Ninh Thuận (29), Bến Tre (24), Hà Nội (24), Thừa Thiên Huế (19), Thanh Hóa (17), Quảng Ngãi (15), Đắk Lắk (15), Hà Tĩnh (14), Hậu Giang (10), Quảng Nam (10), Gia Lai (10), Nghệ An (6), Bình Phước (6), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Hưng Yên (3), Quảng Trị (3), Kon Tum (2), Sơn La (2), Lào Cai (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and one each in Đắk Nông, Yên Bái, Vĩnh Phúc, Nam Định, Hà Giang, and Bạc Liêu.
- Viet Nam, US investigate $4b aluminum origin fraud
- Viet Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- Bulgaria reports new case of African swine fever in wild boar
- India reports 80 Zika cases, 22 pregnant women affected
- Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat
- Việt Nam, US investigate $4b aluminum origin fraud
- Police defuse hostage situation at Việt Nam’s tallest building
- At New York Fashion Week, next autumn looks sexy and colorful
- Deputy PM: Việt Nam ready to help Nigeria with high-tech agriculture
- Việt Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- Moody's backs Việt Nam's strict proposal on unsecured consumer lending
- New album puts jazz in key position
- Vinmec detects new mutation in six genes that may be related to autism
- Upbeat outlook for Việt Nam’s M&A market in 2019
- Việt Nam hope to make AFF championship final
- New power line opened in Kon Tum
- New powerful quake hits South Philippines
- Forum considers ways to foster tourism start-ups, create new products
- A new online world is within our grasp
- Congo confirms near record number of new Ebola cases on Wednesday
Việt Nam reports 3,352 new cases on Wednesday evening have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.