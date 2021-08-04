Việt Nam reports 3,352 new cases on Wednesday evening

The new cases include one imported cases and 3,351 domestic ones which were found in Bình Dương (1,111), HCM City (935), Long An (281), Đồng Nai (225), Khánh Hòa (150), Đồng Tháp (142), Cần Thơ (113), Bình Thuận (84), Sóc Trăng (49), Phú Yên (33), Ninh Thuận (29), Bến Tre (24), Hà Nội (24), Thừa Thiên Huế (19), Thanh Hóa (17), Quảng Ngãi (15), Đắk Lắk (15), Hà Tĩnh (14), Hậu Giang (10), Quảng Nam (10), Gia Lai (10), Nghệ An (6), Bình Phước (6), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Hưng Yên (3), Quảng Trị (3), Kon Tum (2), Sơn La (2), Lào Cai (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and one each in Đắk Nông, Yên Bái, Vĩnh Phúc, Nam Định, Hà Giang, and Bạc Liêu.