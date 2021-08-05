Việt Nam reports 3,301 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday evening, including three imported cases and 3,298 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,537), Long An (526), Bình Dương (325), Đồng Nai (248), Khánh Hòa (96), Đồng Tháp (82), Bình Thuận (75), Hà Nội (69), Cần Thơ (52), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (46), Phú Yên (38), Bến Tre (36), Ninh Thuận (32), Gia Lai (24), Đắk Lắk (23), Hải Dương (21), Quảng Ngãi (10), Quảng Nam (9), Bình Phước (8 ), Thái Bình (7), Đắk Nông (7), Thừa Thiên Huế (6), Hà Tĩnh (5), Lào Cai (5), Quảng Bình (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Bắc Giang (2), Thanh Hóa (1), Hưng Yên (1), Yên Bái (1), Bạc Liêu (1), and Cà Mau (1). Of these, 554 cases are detected in the community.