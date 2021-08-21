Việt Nam reports 11,321 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday evening

Besides 22 imported cases, the country confirms 11,299 domestic infections in Bình Dương (4,505), HCM City (4,084), Tiền Giang (589), Đồng Nai (551), Long An (393), Đà Nẵng (197), Đồng Tháp (109), Cần Thơ (100), Tây Ninh (83), Hà Nội (76), Khánh Hòa (76), An Giang (71), Nghệ An (60), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Phú Yên (45), Kiên Giang (43), Bình Thuận (43), Bến Tre (42), Đắk Lắk (32), Quảng Nam (32), Trà Vinh (24), Hậu Giang (12), Gia Lai (11), Lâm Đồng (10), Bình Phước (8 ), Lạng Sơn (7), Cà Mau (6), Thừa Thiên Huế (6), Quảng Bình (4), Ninh Thuận (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Ninh Bình (2), Bắc Giang (2), Nam Định (1), Hải Dương (1), and Phú Thọ (1). As many as 7,428 cases were detected in the community. Details follow shortly.
