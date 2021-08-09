Việt Nam remains attractive destination for US investors

The Vietnamese Government has been exerting utmost efforts to effectively fight the pandemic and maintain important supply chains. — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON DC — Việt Nam remains an attractive destination for US investors in the Indo-Pacific, heard a webinar recently held by The Asia Group.

The event aimed to share business opportunities and updates on the fight against COVID-19 and economic prospects in Việt Nam, drawing over 40 executives and representatives from US firms in the fields of energy, finance, technology and manufacturing such as Blackstone Group, Google, Facebook, Ford, UPS and Walmart.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc highlighted Việt Nam's economic achievements, and informed participants about the country’s incentives in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.

He underscored the Vietnamese Government's determination to selectively attract FDI and strengthen Việt Nam's role in restructuring the global supply chain.

As for the US investors, the active development of the Việt Nam – US comprehensive partnership and Việt Nam's network of free trade agreements are conducive to their activities in the country, he said.

Việt Nam is ready to hold constructive dialogues, deal with difficulties and ensure a stable business environment for US enterprises, he added.

According to the ambassador, the Vietnamese Government has been exerting utmost efforts to effectively fight the pandemic, maintain important supply chains and create favourable conditions for economic development.

He thanked the US administration, people and business community for supporting Việt Nam, especially the delivery of two batches of five million Moderna vaccines.

Ngọc also suggested US businesses continue helping Việt Nam access more vaccines, medical supplies and COVID-19 medicines, thus contributing to Việt Nam's economic development.

On the occasion, he also highly valued the US firms' support for Việt Nam regarding the currency valuation investigation, and asked for their continued backing in the case related to timber so as to maintain trade and investment growth for the benefit of both sides.

Participants at the event expressed their trust in Việt Nam's determination and efforts against the pandemic. They vowed to continue partnering with Việt Nam in the joint effort.

Several firms expressed interest in specific issues such as addressing differences in digital trade, and considering a direct flight between the two nations.

They wished that the Vietnamese Embassy in the US will continue serving as a bridge to collect recommendations and feedback while raising understanding about Việt Nam among the US business community. — VNS