Việt Nam receives additional 1.18 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

The latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines Việt Nam has received is 1.18 million doses shipped from the COVAX Facility. — Photo courtesy of UNICEF Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam received 1,188,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility on Monday, bringing the total donations from the global vaccine sharing initiative to the country to 8,681,300 doses.

The latest batch is shipped from Laboratorio Univesal Farma, a manufacturing facility in Spain, according to UNICEF, one of COVAX's partners.

Among nearly 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Việt Nam through the COVAX Facility, more than 5 million doses are Moderna from the US Government and nearly 3.7 million doses are AstraZeneca.

With the latest shipment, Việt Nam has received nearly 18.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik-V and Sinopharm.

According to the health ministry, nearly 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam as of Monday morning, among them almost 660,000 having received two doses.

COVAX is a global initiative between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. — VNS