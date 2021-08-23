Việt Nam receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China’s defence ministry

Chinese ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo hands over the 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Vietnamese deputy defence minister Hoàng Xuân Chiến at Nội Bài International Airport on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence on Monday received 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines and 201,600 single-use syringes donated by their Chinese counterpart.

Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Vietnamese deputy defence minister and member of the Government's working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, and Chinese ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, chaired the reception ceremony at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội this morning.

The Chinese diplomat said this donation represents the ardent sentiments from the People's Liberation Army of China as well as from the Chinese Government towards the Vietnamese military and Government.

Speaking to reporters, the Chinese Government will donate a larger amount of vaccines to the Vietnamese Government and promote COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer between the two countries' businesses.

Previously in June, the Chinese Government sent 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Việt Nam as aid, which the Vietnamese health authorities have prioritised for Chinese nationals in Việt Nam, people in border regions with China, and those seeking to work and study in China.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, Chiến thanked the Chinese defence ministry, affirming that their donation of vaccines and medical supplies holds significant value as Việt Nam is battling a serious fourth wave of infections.

The support demonstrates the unity and close-knit ties between the two countries' militaries.

Chiến said that after quality controls, the vaccines will be administered at eligible health centres, with priority for frontline military personnel. — VNS