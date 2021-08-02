Việt Nam ranks third in logistics performance index in ASEAN

Illustrative image. —Photo VNA

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam ranks 39th among 160 countries and territories, and third in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in logistics performance index (LPI), heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Friday.

The country is also placed among the top emerging markets with a growth rate ranging from 14-16 per cent, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Quốc Khánh said.

The official highlighted in an increase in the number of logistics firms, and improved logistics services, saying they are the outcomes of efforts made by both businesses and the Government.

Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the MoIT's Agency of Foreign Trade, said Việt Nam's total export-import revenue in the 2010-20 period tripled the value recorded earlier.

The logistics sector plays a significant role in the national economic development, including export-import activities, goods circulation at home and production, the official said.

He stressed the significance of logistics services in such localities as Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, saying they serve as momentum for regional and local socio-economic development.

Hải affirmed that the Government, ministries, agencies and businesses have always paid attention to cutting logistics costs to improve competitiveness of the country and enterprises in particular.

Experts at the workshop shared the view on the need for the logistics sector to develop high-quality personnel, step up IT application and modernise its management and operation methods to reduce costs and improve service quality.

Việt Nam's logistics sector is expected to contribute 5-6 per cent to the country’s GDP, record a growth rate of 15-20 per cent and rank 50th in the global LPI by 2025. — VNS