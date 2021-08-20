Việt Nam promotes safe use of digital platforms

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive on promoting the development and use of safe and healthy digital platforms.
The directive is also expected to contribute to creating digital trust and ensuring the safety of Việt Nam’s cyberspace.
Digital platforms have made important contributions to the national digital transformation, and the development of the digital economy and digital society. However, information and data leakage on digital platforms still occurs on an increasingly large scale.
The spread of fake news, information that violates the law, especially on cross-border digital platforms, has caused a lot of negative impacts.
Therefore, the ministry requires businesses that manage digital platforms to develop the platforms that are able to protect themselves and have tools to process and remove information that violates the law.
In particular, owners of digital platforms must implement solutions to ensure information security and publicise measures to handle and protect personal information, and collect personal information only with the consent of the users.
These units are not allowed to provide, share or distribute personal information of users, except with their consent or at the request of competent state agencies. — VNS
