Viet Nam – Land of World’s Best Rice campaign launched in Australia

The activity is part of a series of programs to promote rice exports.

More than 10,000 consumers in Australia will enjoy the taste of Vietnam's Ban Mai Cung Dinh rice through a promotion program titled "Viet Nam – Land of World’s Best Rice".

It is one of a series of events to promote Vietnamese brands to Australia. Photo: The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia

It is one of a series of events jointly organized by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia and local companies to promote Vietnamese brands and trade connectivity in the market running from August 18 to September 27.

In Melbourne, hundreds of packs of ST25-branded rice and jasmine Vilaconic fragrant rice will be distributed free by AusViet Company.

In Sydney, an event inviting local people to try cooking Vietnamese rice available in the Australian market would take place depending on the local social distancing conditions.

In addition, an online exhibition of Vietnamese rice will be held at the end of the program within the framework of the exhibition of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products.

ST25 branded rice, one product of Vilaconic Group, is being introduced to Australian consumers. Photo: Vilaconic

Each year, Australia consumes about 300,000 tons of rice, of which imports account for about half of total consumption, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia. In the context of Australia’s sharp reduction in rice imports, the turnover of Vietnamese rice exports to Australia grew by up to 37% in the first seven months compared to the same period in 2020.

The impressive results were achieved thanks to an increasingly high quality of Vietnamese rice, which has attracted the attention of Australian consumers, according to the agency.

In recent months, a number of Vietnamese specialties have been shipped to Australia thanks to promotional programs launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia and the efforts of companies.

In this early August, the shipment of 22 tons of frozen Vietnamese Sau (dracontomelon) by sea, conducted by Hoa Uu Dam Trading and Service Co., Ltd., arrived in the market.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Mai, Director of Hoa Uu Dam Trading and Service Co., Ltd. said another shipment of Bac Giang Province's Chu rice noodles by sea will arrive in Australia in the next few days. Then, longan, asparagus, and Cha (pork ham) specialty of Uoc Le brand will be shipped by air to this market this month.

“We will continue to export the fruit to the market to meet the demand for the Australian and overseas Vietnamese consumers,” she told The Hanoi Times .

Before the shipment, the Vietnamese company exported a number of other Vietnamese specialties such as durian from the southern provinces, dried lychee harvested from the northern province of Bac Giang and coconut wax from the Mekong delta province of Tra Vinh.

Previously, from July 21 to August 10, the Vietnamese Dragon Fruit Weeks took place in several major cities of "the land of kangaroos” to promote the Vietnamese tropical fruit among Australian consumers as well as export activities in this lucrative market.