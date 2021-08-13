Việt Nam introduces products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Trade Office in Hong Kong is displaying food products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 which is taking place from August 12 -16.
A number of other trade fairs including Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo, and Beauty & Wellness Expo, also kicked off at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday.
According to Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Phạm Bình Đàm, Hong Kong is a large trade transhipment centre, and the annual food expo always attracts a large number of food producers, importers and exporters from all over the world.
This year's event saw the participation of over 880 enterprises worldwide. It aims to introduce and promote the food industry of Hong Kong and other countries.
The expo also offers a good chance for businesses to promote their trademarks and look for importers and exporters in the field of food production and technology. It is expected to welcome over 20,000 visitors per day.
In 2019, the event attracted 1,578 producers, traders and distributors of food and beverages, food-related products and services from Australia, Canada, mainland China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Việt Nam.
Last year, the food expo was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS
- Hong Kong to expand investments in Viet Nam
- Remittances to Viet Nam through banks grow by 12 per cent in 2019
- Police arrest organiser of Hong Kong protest after rally turns violent
- Viet Nam and Japan agree to boost tourism co-operation
- Retailers Chow Tai Fook, Sa Sa to trim store networks in Hong Kong tourist areas
- Appetite for 'warm meat' drives risk of disease in Hong Kong and China
- Viet Nam attends fair on electrical equipment, energy in India
- Spotify’s Disney Hub now available in Viet Nam
- Japanese firms increase investments in advanced technologies in Viet Nam
- ADK acquires shares of VietBuzzAd to enter Viet Nam
- Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from Czech Republic, Ukraine
- Direct air route to facilitate Viet Nam-Czech relationship
- It’s a no-grainer: Time for Việt Nam to create a rice brand
- Remittances to Việt Nam through banks grow by 12 per cent in 2019
- Japanese firms increase investments in advanced technologies in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam must be more active in exporting fruit
- Việt Nam attends fair on electrical equipment, energy in India
- Science and technology - a basic foundation for Việt Nam to develop
- Connectivity vital to Việt Nam’s integration
- Việt Nam reaches for prosperity
Việt Nam introduces products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 have 446 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.