Việt Nam, Czech Republic intensify health collaboration

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic plans to deliver 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam this week, and will transfer an additional 500,000 doses in the future, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.
Speaking at a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thái Xuân Dũng on Friday, the minister affirmed his support for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the health field, especially in human resources training and sending Vietnamese nurses to work at medical and nursing facilities of the Czech Republic.
He welcomed the investment project of the International Children’s Hospital in Đà Nẵng City and promised to work with medical businesses to consider funding for the Việt – Tiệp Friendship Hospital in Hải Phòng City.
Ambassador Dũng congratulated the Czech Republic on effectively conducting vaccinations and putting the pandemic under control, and thanked the Government for the timely and valuable support in donating vaccines and quick test kits as well as transferring vaccines to Việt Nam.
He emphasised that Việt Nam wishes to strengthen cooperation with the Czech Republic, focusing on human resource training, medical equipment manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.
The two sides discussed measures to promote bilateral health cooperation, particularly in implementing cooperation in COVID-19 prevention as mentioned during the phone call between the two Prime Ministers on August 9.
The Czech Health Minister expressed his wish to visit Việt Nam soon to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries. — VNS
