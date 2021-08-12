Việt Nam confirms 5,025 new cases on Thursday evening

Eleven imported cases and 5,014 local infections were reported on Thursday evening. The local cases are detected in Bình Dương (2,117), HCM City (1,523), Đồng Nai (646), Đồng Tháp (123), Cần Thơ (104), Đà Nẵng (78), Hà Nội (76), Trà Vinh (66), Khánh Hòa (42), Phú Yên (31), Bình Thuận (31), Ninh Thuận (24), Lâm Đồng (22), Sóc Trăng (20), Bến Tre (19), Quảng Ngãi (16), Đắk Lắk (15), Gia Lai (9), Hậu Giang (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Đắk Nông (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Thái Bình (6), Bình Phước (6), Quảng Bình (5), Quảng Nam (2), Nam Định (2), Kon Tum (1), Lào Cai (1), Ninh Bình (1), and Hải Dương (1). Among these, 970 transmissions were found in the community.