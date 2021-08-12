Việt Nam confirms 5,025 new cases on Thursday evening

Eleven imported cases and 5,014 local infections were reported on Thursday evening. The local cases are detected in Bình Dương (2,117), HCM City (1,523), Đồng Nai (646), Đồng Tháp (123), Cần Thơ (104), Đà Nẵng (78), Hà Nội (76), Trà Vinh (66), Khánh Hòa (42), Phú Yên (31), Bình Thuận (31), Ninh Thuận (24), Lâm Đồng (22), Sóc Trăng (20), Bến Tre (19), Quảng Ngãi (16), Đắk Lắk (15), Gia Lai (9), Hậu Giang (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Đắk Nông (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Thái Bình (6), Bình Phước (6), Quảng Bình (5), Quảng Nam (2), Nam Định (2), Kon Tum (1), Lào Cai (1), Ninh Bình (1), and Hải Dương (1). Among these, 970 transmissions were found in the community.
- Việt Nam records no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening
- Việt Nam reports no new cases of COVID-19 as social distancing to ease in Hà Nội
- Việt Nam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery
- Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 cases Thursday evening
- Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Thursday evening
- ICYMI: NIgeria confirms 117 new cases of COVID-19, total now 782
- Tas confirms four new cases in northwest
- Việt Nam reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, five relapsed
- Việt Nam sees no new COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row
- Việt Nam reports two new imported cases of COVID-19, total at 270
- No new cases of COVID-19 for a week, social distancing order eased in major cities
- VN records no new cases of COVID-19 over past two days
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported today
- No new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday evening
- No new cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam for fifth successive day
- VN has no new cases of coronavirus to report on Saturday evening
- For the third consecutive day, VN has no new cases of COVID-19
- No new cases recorded in Việt Nam for eight days straight
- Japan's Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairs
- Thailand: CCSA insists fewer new cases not from testing less
Việt Nam confirms 5,025 new cases on Thursday evening have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.