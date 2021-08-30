Việt Nam, China hold talks on cooperation

General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education

HÀ NỘI — General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, on Monday had a phone call with Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

During the call, Nghĩa emphasised relations between the two countries had continued to develop well in recent times. Since the beginning of the year, despite difficult travel conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have maintained regular exchanges in many flexible forms, achieving positive results.

Recently, at the invitation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng led a high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to attend and give an important speech at the online summit between the Communist Party of China and political parties around the world.

Nghĩa said that 2021 was an important year for both countries: the first year that Việt Nam implemented the Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam; and on the Chinese side, the first year of the 14th Five-Year Plan and entering its second 100-year target.

Facing the current domestic and international situation, promoting cooperation between the two sides in the field of theoretical research, publicity and education, journalism, and publishing plays an extremely important role, he said.

Accordingly, the two countries need to enrich and diversify exchange activities between the people of the two countries, especially the young generation and those who do theoretical research and publicity and education work. From such basis, the two sides can consolidate the social foundation for the long-term and stable development of the two parties and two countries’ relations.

Nghĩa affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people would always attach great importance to maintaining and developing good and sustainable cooperative relations with the Party, State and people of China.

At the same time, he expressed his belief that the two countries would cooperate, overcome difficulties and challenges, and bring the Việt Nam-China friendship to further achievements.

Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Huang Kunming, said he highly appreciated the proposed cooperation direction between Việt Nam's Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, including strengthening exchanges and sharing of experiences in information and Party building work of each country through exchange of delegations; promoting cooperation in the field of staff training, press-publishing, publicity and translating each other’s classic works for publication in each country.

The two sides agreed to cooperate in research and organising conferences and seminars to share experiences on issues of mutual concern online. Along with that, they will regularly exchange each other’s situation, maintain contact between the focal units of the two bodies, as well as make practical contributions to the development of the traditional friendship and strategic cooperation between Việt Nam and China. VNS